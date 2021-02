Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 10:05 Hits: 2

When the Trump administration moved some USDA research out of Washington to Kansas City, people were uprooted and many experienced employees left. Unwinding the move is a tricky for President Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962714233/attempts-to-reverse-trumps-usda-agency-changes-would-be-difficult