Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 12:15 Hits: 8

The senators' $600 billion plan is counteroffer to the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal. The outreach from more moderate GOP lawmakers is led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962714170/biden-invites-10-gop-senators-to-white-house-to-talk-covid-19-relief