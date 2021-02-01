Bernie Sanders: Get The People What They Need, Stat!

Articles

On ABC's This Week host Martha Raddatz wanted to know if it was a mistake for Democrats to abandon bipartisan negotiations so soon on a COVID relief package, Bernie Sanders shot that down immediately. Since the Democrats have won the White House and taken the majority back in the Senate, the Beltway media in typical fashion is insisting that Democrats sacrifice their beliefs and their enormous election victories and bend the knee to Republicans. " Senator, you -- you -- you've said you can't reach out to Republicans indefinitely and Democrats should use the majority, but this morning we're hearing 10 GOP senators have a new plan," Raddatz said. "So is it a mistake for Democrats to consider abandoning bipartisanship negotiations so soon?" Americans voted out the QOP for many reasons, but high on the list was their lack of action on the single biggest threat to our nation, the coronavirus. Sen. Sanders was Johnny-on-the-spot with his correct response: "Martha, the issue is not, you know, bipartisanship or not. The issue is, are we going to address the incredible set of crises and the pain and the anxiety which is in this country."

