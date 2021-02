Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 10

About 4,600 Republicans changed their party status in Colorado in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot. Other states are reporting similar defections from the GOP.

(Image credit: Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962246187/spurred-by-the-capitol-riot-thousands-of-republicans-drop-their-party