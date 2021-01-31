Stimulus Checks On Debit Cards Was A Very Bad Idea

Articles

When the federal government was issuing Trump's $600 COVID 19 relief stimulus checks, Trump decided it would be a grand idea to issue some of the checks as prepaid debit cards. It's already causing bigly problems for many people, including some who thought it was a scam and threw the cards away: Stimulus payments arriving in the form of prepaid debit cards are being confused for scams. Some Americans expecting their second $600 payment are reportedly discarding the mail, believing the cards to be fake. About 8 million Americans are set to receive their payment as a prepaid debit card mailed to their home address, instead of a paper check or direct deposit. The switch may cause confusion for some, prompting the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to warn the public that the second payment may be in a different form than the first. It's easy to see why people would be confused when they got it in the mail. The envelope has no markings to indicate it's from the government and it does look like a scam: But the problems don't end there. If people accidently throw it away, it won't be replaced and they'll still get taxed for it:

