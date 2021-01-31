Stephen Miller Freaks Out About Biden Trying To 'Wipe Away' Trump's Legacy

Articles

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday expressed dismay at President Joe Biden's effort to dismantle parts of former President Donald Trump's legacy. "My next guest also believes Biden's policies will destroy our democracy," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced in her introduction of Miller. "President Biden has already issued an astonishing number executive orders and actions in his first period of days, over 40, going around Congress, go around the legislature to unilaterally implement his own policy," Miller said. "Even when that policy is flatly contradicted by duly enacted federal law." Miller accused Biden of trying to "end all immigration enforcement in America" and rejected a move to enact racial justice training. He alleged that the racial training is "race-based discrimination that's flatly illegal." "Again and again and again, we've seen executive actions that aren't just bad policy, but aren't lawful," he asserted. "The fundamental question is this. What the point of having a Congress, a House, a Senate, committees going through detailed deliberations to pass federal laws where you debate every sentence, every comma, every paragraph if a president can come in an just wipe it all away and decide for himself what the law is?" "That's why I began the show with the king rules," Bartiromo said. "Because that's what a king does. That's what a dictator does."

