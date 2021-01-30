Scaramucci Whines, Tiffany Cross Shines

Articles

Saturday, 30 January 2021

I'm really not sure what kind of fealty Anthony Scaramucci expected to receive when he appeared on Tiffany Cross' show, but suffice it to say, he didn't get it, and he wasn't happy. Settle in, kids, this is gonna be a doozy. On Cross Connection, Ms. Cross introduced him by saying that "for all intents and purposes," he'd been "radicalized," and she wanted him to explain how he became "un-radicalized." She played a number of clips from a few years ago of Scaramucci, first denigrating Trump before he was elected, then suddenly fawning over him as his Press Secretary. Cross made it clear she didn't want anything to do with sanitizing "people who rocked really hard with Trump and then thought better of it later," but she did want his advice on what he thought we should do about people who are still drinking the Trump kool-aid. Granted, that's not the friendliest way to start off an interview, but if I'm Anthony Scaramucci and I have done my homework, I understand I'm walking into the fire when I agree to be interviewed by the towering intellect that is Tiffany Cross. My homework would also have helped me understand that my white male privilege and soft appeasement of fascism is what brought about the monster vomit that was the Insurrection of January 6th.

