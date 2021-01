Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

The recent attack on the U.S. Capitol is a reminder of the potentially deadly impact of disinformation that is spreading online. Experts say there are several possible strategies for dealing with it.

(Image credit: Sarah Gonzales for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/30/959394083/combating-misinformation-when-a-loved-one-is-caught-in-a-web-of-conspiracies