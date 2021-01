Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Julia Davis, Russian media and disinformation expert, on the evolution of Alexei Navalny from controversial figure to a popular ant-corruption opposition leader in Russia.

