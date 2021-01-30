AZ Bill Gives Legislature Power To Overturn Election Results

Articles

Saturday, 30 January 2021

Rep. Shawnna Bolick is the anti-democracy Republican behind the bill. She’s the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the wife of a state Supreme Court justice. From NBC News: [The bill] rewrites parts of the state's election law, such as sections on election observers and securing and auditing ballots, among other measures. One section grants the Legislature, which is currently under GOP control, the ability to revoke the secretary of state's certification "by majority vote at any time before the presidential inauguration." Had this law been in effect in November, it would have allowed the legislature to toss out the election results, which Joe Biden won, and hand the state’s 11 Electoral College votes to Donald Trump, KPHO-PHX editor Dennis Welch pointed out. Fortunately, there’s been what Welch called a “fierce” outcry. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said sarcastically, “Why not just do away with elections altogether and just have the legislature pick all of our elected officials?” U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego has said that if the bill passes, he will work to have it defeated by public referendum.

