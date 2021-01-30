Devin Nunes Whines About Equating Right Wing Domestic Terrorism With Al Qaeda

Articles

On Thursday evening's Hannity, Rep. Devin Nunes expressed his anger that there is an intelligence briefing he must attend focusing on right wing domestic terrorism, and he longs for the good old days when the country was only focusing on Al Qaeda. Rep. Nunes said, "Tomorrow morning I'm going to get a briefing on domestic terrorism. I remember the days when the FBI and the intelligence world that I'm in, we were supposed to be focusing in on Al Qaeda, and this is going to be the new frontier — is accusing Republicans and anybody who voted for Trump of being equal to Al Qaeda. And they've been saying just that." This is pure nonsense. Only those MAGA supporters who act like Al Qaeda will be treated as such. Conservatives in Congress and in the media are doing their best to either ignore, downplay, lie, or blame Antifa for the traitorous actions of thousands of Trump supporters, who were incited to riot and invade the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump and his surrogates. Trump made his views very clear. He wanted Congress and Mike Pence to disallow the electoral votes, overthrow the 2020 presidential election by force, and install Trump as a faux king for (at least) four more years. The idea that every Trump voter is a domestic terrorist is ridiculous. Nobody is saying that, but that's the play conservatives are making in order to whitewash the infamous terrorist attack in D.C., and ignore Trump's culpability before his second impeachment trial.

