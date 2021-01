Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 21:22 Hits: 3

NPR looks at President Biden's first full week in office. From executive orders to big legislative proposals, his presidential leadership already contrasts starkly with his predecessor's.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/29/962200739/bidens-beginning-executive-orders-and-a-new-presidential-leadership-model