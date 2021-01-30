Rep. Cori Bush Rips 'White Supremacist' Rep. Greene For Threatening Her

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 01:16 Hits: 7

Rep. Cori Bush told Joy Ann Reid on Friday night about a very disturbing encounter she had with QAnon whackjob Marjorie Taylor Greene in the halls of the House of Representatives. Greene refused to wear a mask, although I am confident she would proudly wear a pointy white-hooded robe. Further, Bush explained why she decided to move her office - and her reasoning is totally sound. She called Greene out for being a straight up white supremacist - and said that she is worried for her and her staff's safety having their office so close to Greene's. A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media.I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety.I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/rep-cori-bush-does-not-hold-back-re-qanon