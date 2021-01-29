After Halting Trades Yesterday, Robinhood Allows GameStop Trading To Resume

Articles

Friday, 29 January 2021

So it kind of sounds like the same systemic flaws in our "too big to fail" financial system that were there back in 2008 are still there. (Can you say "liquidity"?) And it's rare that Wall Street is so desperate, they'll come right out and demonstrate the rigged nature of the game. Yesterday, Merrill Lynch, Robinhood, and Ameritrade all stopped customers from buying GameStop and AMC shares yesterday -- although you were allowed to sell. This morning, they've cautiously allowed extremely limited trading to resume (if you own less than five GameStop shares). . GameStop shares doubled in premarket trading on Friday, the latest wild price swing spurred by small investors. The company’s shares have reached as high as $483 and fallen as low as $61 this week. https://t.co/c9eIddGlR9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 29, 2021

