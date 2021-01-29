Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Jewish Space Laser For CA Fires

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

It's been pretty well settled that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a healthy person. There's not a conspiracy theory that she hasn't liked with a major affection for Qanon nuttery. One of my personal favorites is her espousing and then expanding on the Qanon conspiracy theory that the deadly 2018 California fires, especially the Camp Fire, was caused by space lasers: Conspiracy theorists have pushed other explanations for the Camp Fire, especially on social media. One theory, which has been promoted by QAnon followers, falsely posits that a nefarious entity used laser beams or a similar instrument to start the fire for financial profit or to clear space for California’s high-speed rail system. Rep. Greene is a proponent of the Camp Fire laser beam conspiracy theory. She wrote a November 17, 2018, Facebook post -- which is no longer available online -- in which she said that she was speculating “because there are too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the fire, including that then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) wanted to build the high-speed rail project and “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.” She also speculated that a vice chairman at “Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm” was somehow involved, and suggested the fire was caused by a beam from “space solar generators.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/taylor-greene-jewish-space-laser-caused