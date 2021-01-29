Friday News Dump: At Least For Now, Normal Is The New Normal -- And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 3I have PTSD from the Trump years and I'm still getting used to having a normal president in charge. How about you? [email protected]: "Eight days into his tenure, President Joe Biden has not occupied my every waking thought—nor, I suspect, yours. He has not insulted anyone, as far as I’m aware." https://t.co/PY8ddx2wT3 — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) January 28, 2021 Spoke with Afghan President @ashrafghani about our commitment to an enduring U.S.-Afghan partnership. I reiterated the U.S. desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 28, 2021
