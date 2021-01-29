The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chris Hayes Breaks It To Fired Fox Employee Chris Stirewalt That Fox Lies

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Chris Stirewalt joined MSNBC's All In last night and and was forced to admit that Fox News lies to their viewers constantly. Hayes did not let him off the hook. Stirewalt was laid off from Fox after a contentious post-election season. He was instrumental in analyzing vote counts and calling Arizona for Biden on election night at Fox. That was his job. Fox News viewers were not pleased. After he was banned from appearing on air in November, Stirewalt was laid off earlier this month. Stirewalt called Arizona correctly. Trumpworld went nuts. Then he got fired.THIS…is @FoxNews. https://t.co/EYa58v4Vtf pic.twitter.com/LGhicIrgiN — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 28, 2021 Stirewalt blamed his tumultuous experience on "the pitfalls of a 24-hour news cycle" in an LA Times op-ed:

