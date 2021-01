Articles

Friday, 29 January 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday said hearing that Chief Justice John Roberts would not preside over former President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial “crystalized” the GOP argument that the proceedings are unconstitutional.Paul emerged as a...

