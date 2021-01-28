Confidence Interval: QAnon Is Not Going Anywhere

Articles

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. This time, FiveThirtyEight science and technology reporter Kaleigh Rogers asks what will happen to QAnon followers now that Trump is no longer in office.

