Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said Thursday that he is looking at next week to file his resolution to formally condemn former President Trump and try to bar him from holding future office. Kaine is still gathering input but has drafted a resolution...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536364-kaine-eyes-next-week-to-file-trump-censure-aiming-to-bar-him-from-future