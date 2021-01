Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

The U.S. Postal Service is overseen by a board of governors, all of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump. Now there are calls for President Biden to reevaluate the board.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/28/961722496/trump-appointees-oversee-the-u-s-postal-service-will-biden-change-that