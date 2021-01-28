Professor Senator Warren Gives CNBC Hosts An Education

Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Here is some advice for CNBC hosts Sara Eisen and Wilfred Frost. Don't give counterarguments to her that are just bogus apologia for billionaires who don't want to pony up their two cents on excess wealth. You'll lose every time and end up looking like fools when she's done with you. Warren's interview was lengthy, beginning with the GameStop story and sliding into her favorite subject: Wealth inequality. Just ahead of this clip, she chided the hosts for not listening to her when she told them people are suffering all through the country, and then explained that while hedge funds rack up the big bucks, unemployment is rampant, food lines are out of control, people are being evicted from their homes, and need help from the federal government. Frost then invited her to speak more about her solutions to inequality, which led to her discussion of the wealth tax to fund universal childcare, K12, universal free college, and get rid of student loan debt. All of that prompted host Sara Eisen to pipe up with her "counterargument." "Now it might also chase wealthy people out of this country as we've seen has happened with, with other wealth taxes," said Eisen. "You just said how much we need the economy to be revitalized right now for companies to start adding jobs and not subtracting them anymore."

