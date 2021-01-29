Biden Presidency, Day 8: Undoing Damage Trump Has Done

Articles

Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

President Biden began his second week as president much like his first: doing all he can to fix the catastrophic damage Trump left him. Today's focus was on health care, at home and abroad. Before he signed the two orders, he said, "There is nothing new we are doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president. He changed and made it more inaccessible and more expensive and more difficult for people to qualify for either of those two items." You know, because Trump loves the little guy so much he tried to kill him at his own rallies. Pres. Biden explained the second order he was signing, which was music to my ears as a clinic escort. He said, "The second order I will be signing also changes what the president — what the former president has done in a memorandum reversed my predecessor's attack on women's health access, and as we continue to battle COVID-19, it's even more critical that Americans have more meaningful access to health care. That's what I'm about to do and again, I'm not initiating any new law or new aspect of the law. This is going back to what the situation was prior to the [former] president's executive orders."

