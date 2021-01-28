What Exactly Is The Republican Party's Strategy?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:16 Hits: 4

I’m just trying to understand the Coup Klux Klan’s plan for success, as they seem to clearly think being in thrall to Lord Damp Nut —including letting him get away with an attempted murder Mike Pence, and assorted Senators and Representatives— is the way ahead no matter what. But what I don’t get is why these morons er, super-geniuses think supporting and enabling the Trump Crime Family now will ensure success later when they are running against Ja-Jar Vanky, Mme. Twizzler, or Junior Mints hisself when they run for office. The First Shady is going to mop floridus with Marco Rubio’s dumbo ears. Defend him now and lose to him later? In project planning we always called that the Magic Box, with the step on the Gant Chart: And Then A Miracle Occurs. For instance, insurrection-enthusiast Sen.Josh Hawley clearly is running in the 2024 Goat Rodeo, which is the same time Hair Füror hisself plans to run his grudge match. If I were him, I’d want to eliminate the entire Trump Family electoral threat for a generation. Republicans in the Senate must consider not only their own political futures and their own safety but must also choose between their party and the republic. They are never going to win the non-MAGA vote, and MAGA is not enough to win in most places. So what am I missing in the GOP strategy?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/what-exactly-republican-partys-strategy