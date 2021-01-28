AOC: 'Kevin McCarthy Now Answers To QAnon, Not The Other Way Around'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:03 Hits: 4

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was sounding the alarm last night on All In With Chris Hayes, saying that the Republican House caucus has now morphed from Trump true believers to outright white supremacists under the leadership of minority leader Kevin McCarthy. "Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was on the program last night talking about his family member receiving texts saying, 'We're coming for you, we're outside your house.' How do you understand the nature of the caucus of the Republican party that you serve with right now in the aftermath of this and the vote they took to overturn the election and this desire to, quote, turn the page?" Hayes asked. "I actually sense a profound difference between the Republican caucus of last term, the 115th Congress, and the Republican caucus that -- of this term, that we are now, what, a few weeks into at this point," she replied. "And that difference was that it really felt that last term, the Republican caucus was one of extreme fealty to Donald Trump. There were some that were true believers. Others that simply remained quiet out of cowardice and out of fear of the president's retribution. But this term there are legitimate white supremacist sympathizers that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/aoc-kevin-mccarthy-now-answers-qanon-not