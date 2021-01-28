You Knew It Was Coming: NY Times Tells Biden To Ease Up On Executive Actions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

We knew it was going to happen. Without the flood of news-ready chaos generated by the Trump administration, the New York Times was going to have to dig deep to find something to complain about with Joe Biden. And here it is, an editorial entitled 'Ease Up on the Executive Actions, Joe". But this is no way to make law. A polarized, narrowly divided Congress may offer Mr. Biden little choice but to employ executive actions or see his entire agenda held hostage. These directives, however, are a flawed substitute for legislation. They are intended to provide guidance to the government and need to work within the discretion granted the executive by existing law or the Constitution. They do not create new law — though executive orders carry the force of law — and they are not meant to serve as an end run around the will of Congress. By design, such actions are more limited in what they can achieve than legislation, and presidents who overreach invite intervention by the courts.

