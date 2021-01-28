Mike Pence 'Mother' Now Homeless, Couch-surfing In Indiana

Articles

Imagine how big a schmuck you have to be to have lived in the Vice President's home on the Naval Observatory for four years, having lived in the Indiana Governor's mansion previously, and find yourself homeless because you had to kowtow to Trump's insane election fraud demands. Source: The Grio Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor’s cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state. Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago. The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family. And per the article from Business Insider,

