Pelosi Destroys GOP Leaders Over Marjorie Taylor Greene

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:56 Hits: 9

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had nothing but disgust and shame to heap upon Republican leadership today at her weekly press conference. A reporter asked her about Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman representative from Georgia, who has made social media posts supporting putting a bullet in Speaker Pelosi's head, and who gleefully stalked and harassed victims of the Parkland high school mass shooting. The reporter asked how concerned Speaker Pelosi was about Rep. Greene's past posts and rhetoric, and what she would like to see done about the freshman congresswoman. Pelosi's answer made it clear where the true responsibility lies for keeping her in line, and what a piss-poor job they are doing about it. "What I'm concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who was willing to overlook and ignore those statements, assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School," she practically spat. "When she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. What could they be thinking? Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" Pelosi continued.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/nancy-pelosi--marjorie-taylor-greene-education