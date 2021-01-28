David Hogg Goes There: If Taylor-Greene Type Kills Me, Politicize My Death

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Mass shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday gave fellow activists permission to "immediately politicize" his death and use it to pass strong gun violence prevention laws in the event that "some out of their mind person" like Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shoots and kills him. For the record if some out of their mind person like @mtgreenee or anyone shoots and kills me. I want you to immediately politicize my death and use it to pass all the gvp measures you can. Don’t let them say you are “politicizing my death and it’s wrong “ that’s BS. — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 28, 2021 Hogg, a co-founder of March for Our Lives, became a gun control activist after surviving the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. His comments on Twitter come as a March 2019 video of Greene chasing after and yelling at him circulates online.

