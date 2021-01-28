AOC Nails Ted Cruz To The Wall

Articles

Thursday, 28 January 2021

Yesterday WallStreetBets subreddit caused mass panic in the markets and sent Hedge fund managers crying with huge losses by destroying their short plays on GameStop. These Reddit users have been using the Robinhood app to make their trades because there are no commissions involved for transactions as well as basically no restrictions on what types of trades you can make. But after the brouhaha that was caused on The Street and in the business media, apparently, Robinhood blocked their retail investors from trading while leaving those hedge funders alone. AOC then tweeted this: This is unacceptable.We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

