Biden’s First Week as President: Reversals of Trump Policies Amid Talk of Unifying Country

In his first full week in office, President Joe Biden has focused on reversing multiple Trump administration policies and unveiling plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economy, immigration and climate change. Michelle Quinn reports on how the flurry of new policies and actions may be received by a deeply divided country.

