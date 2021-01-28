Biden’s First Week as President: Reversals of Trump Policies Amid Talk of Unifying Country

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
In his first full week in office, President Joe Biden has focused on reversing multiple Trump administration policies and unveiling plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economy, immigration and climate change. Michelle Quinn reports on how the flurry of new policies and actions may be received by a deeply divided country.
Producer: Matt Dibble
