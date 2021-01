Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 21:14 Hits: 3

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Gina McCarthy, climate adviser to the White House, about several executive actions to end oil and gas drilling on federal land that President Biden is signing.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/27/961279020/biden-climate-adviser-on-ending-drilling-on-federal-land