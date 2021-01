Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

The White House says it is prioritizing transparency and science-based tactics to fight COVID-19. NPR discusses if that will be enough to overcome public skepticism about the government's messaging.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/27/961278989/will-bidens-science-based-covid-19-approach-be-enough-to-regain-public-trust