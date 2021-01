Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 15:48 Hits: 2

The Senate Commerce Committee advanced President Biden’s pick to lead the Transportation Department, Pete Buttigieg, with a broad bipartisan vote.The committee voted 21-3 to advance Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who ran against...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536069-senate-committee-advances-buttigieg-for-transportation-secretary-in-broad