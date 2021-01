Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:01 Hits: 3

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called for federal authorities to remove National Guard troops from Washington, D.C., as thousands remain deployed in the nation's capital due to ongoing threats of political violence. "Despite cold weather and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536092-cotton-calls-for-removal-of-national-guard-from-dc