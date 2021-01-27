Scarborough Rants Over Senators Who Won't Hold Trump Accountable For Attack

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Joe Scarborough went full hellfire preacher this morning over the Republican senators who voted against holding Trump accountable in last night's impeachment trial. He talked about them ignoring Marjorie Taylor-Greene running an ad of her holding an AR-15 and having pictures of members of Congress "who of course were women of color. Boy, that's a shock. Where she said she was going after them." And Republicans ignored it. "We bring it up to tell those lug heads in the United States Senate that think that this is just another Trump fight, that you have people in your midst that have called for the assassination of members of Congress. You have people in your midst that actually may have been involved in helping locate you while you were hiding. You have people in your midst that actually may have been involved in all this. They certainly were cheering it on. "So, Willie, we're not talking about a debate over the import/export bank here. All right? We're not talking about a debate over the organization of the United States Senate, the procedures behind that, a terrifically boring debate, a normal debate, the sort of debates Washington news has. We're talking about a movement and a president that inspired people to come to Capitol Hill to try to kill, their words, not mine, the vice president of the United States and the speaker of the House." He went on.

