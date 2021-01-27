Reality Check: Republicans Only Pay Attention When Donors Pull Back

Articles

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

John Avlon opened his Reality Check segment today with these words of wisdom: "If you want to find out what's really going on, follow the money." "That's why the decision by some major corporate donors to stop supporting the 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the election is sill sending shock waves through Washington," Avlon said. "This is the kind of consequence members of Congress pay attention to. Because cutting off their money matters more to some of them than the ethics of their decisions. Political action committees associated with roughly 280 companies contributed $21 million to Republicans who objected to counting the electoral college votes. Five of those members hauled in more than a half million dollars from these corporate PACs before the attack, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Elise Stefanik. "Smaller corporate donations also flowed to congressmen who have been linked to the Stop The Steal movement, including Scott Perry, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar. No one thought they were giving money to people who supported sedition, said JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Turns out some of them were. CNN reached out to see which companies decided to take a stand.

