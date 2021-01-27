Oklahoma Trying To Return Its $2m Stockpile Of Hydroxychloroquine

Articles

From an April 28 press conference. At the time of the purchase, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the drug hydroxychloroquine was shown to be an effective treatment for the coronavirus when in fact his decision was mostly based on currying favor with Donald Trump. They bought it in early April and by the time of this press conference after the size of the order became public it had already been proven as an ineffective and sometimes even dangerous treatment. In the video above, a reporter asks, "So what do we do with it now? Get a refund?" Source: The Frontier The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has been tasked with attempting to return a $2 million stockpile of a malaria drug once touted by former President Donald Trump as a way to treat the coronavirus. In April, Gov. Kevin Stitt, who ordered the hydroxychloroquine purchase, defended it by saying that while it may not be a useful treatment for the coronavirus, the drug had multiple other uses and “that money will not have gone to waste in any respect.”

