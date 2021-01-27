Parkland Dad Calls Out QAnon Quack Congresswoman

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marjorie Taylor-Greene is a QAnon-loving gun nut Facebook provacateur who got herself elected to Congress because gerrymandering and white ammosexuals in Georgia. A video has been unearthed of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. In the video that she published to Facebook, she follows Hogg on the Capitol grounds, shouting "questions" about the Second Amendment and why is Hogg using kids to make his arguments? (Parkland is a HIGH SCHOOL where teenagers died, Marjorie.) Parkland Dad Fred Gutenberg has had enough, and called Greene out on Twitter. [email protected], is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021 There are calls for Greene to be expelled from Congress for her nuttery and support of the January 6 insurrection.

