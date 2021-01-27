The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Finally, Speaking Out For 81 Million Biden Voters

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday responded to a question about the desires of "74 million Trump voters" by pointing out that there are also 81 million people who voted for President Joe Biden. At Tuesday's White House briefing, AMI Magazine correspondent Jake Turx posed a question from a reporter who could not be in the room due to COVID-19 restrictions. "Does the president believe that he can attain unity with the 74 million Trump voters while urging allies in the Senate to hold an impeachment trial after his predecessor has already left office?" Turx asked. Psaki reacted by reminding the reporter that 81 million people had voted for Biden. "The president's belief is that he was elected by 81 million Americans in part because they believed that he was somebody who could help bring the country together, unify the country around addressing the crises that we face," Psaki explained. The press secretary noted that Biden is "not just speaking to people who voted for him." "He's speaking to all of the American people, including the 74 million who didn't vote for him," she added.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/psaki-stands-81-million-biden-voters-right

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version