Rand Paul Claims Dem's Healthcare Protests Incited Violence

Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

In an effort to deflect blame away from Donald Trump's incitement of the riot at the US Capitol that left five people dead, Sen. Rand Paul turned to Newsmax to make the ultimate "whataboutism" "both-siderist" lie. Sen. Paul claimed that Democratic criticisms of Republican's despicable health care plan in 2017 was just as inciteful as Trump's acts of sedition after the Nov. 3rd election. James T. Hodgkinson, an insane man who shot Rep. Scalise in 2017, has become Paul's foil. Both sides! "Was a Bernie Sanders supporter, and he'd been incited by health care." That's a lie. The man was unhinged and violent for years and appeared homeless at the time . As CNN reported, "Here’s a Republican that should Lose His Job, but they Gave Him a Raise,” Hodgkinson said of Scalise, pointing to a cartoon about the congressman.The cartoon – which featured Scalise addressing a racist crowd of members of the Klu Klux Klan – referenced how Scalise had been caught speaking to a white supremacist group more than a decade earlier when he was a state legislator in Louisiana." But Paul needed a scapegoat.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/sen-rand-paul-claims-democrats-criticizing