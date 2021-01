Articles

The U.S. Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Antony Blinken to lead the U.S. State Department on Tuesday. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, Blinken faces numerous challenges worldwide as the nation's top diplomat.

