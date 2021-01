Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 00:54 Hits: 6

Senators are discussing a potential censure resolution against former President TrumpĀ as it becomes increasingly clear that his second impeachment trial is likely to end in acquittal.A spokesperson for Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) confirmed that he...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536009-senators-discussing-trump-censure-resolution