Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:33 Hits: 5

Despite disagreements on many issues, the president and the Russian leader agreed to extend the only remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control deal.

(Image credit: Alexei Nikolsky/Alexei Nikolsky/TASS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/27/961014289/in-phone-call-biden-presses-putin-over-cyber-breach-navalny