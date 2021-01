Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 21:16 Hits: 3

The Department of Justice said it would spare no resource to bring to justice those responsible for the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/insurrection-at-the-capitol/2021/01/26/960861088/hundreds-identified-more-than-100-arrested-in-connection-with-capitol-insurrecti