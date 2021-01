Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 21:17 Hits: 3

President Biden signed four executive actions intended to make good on his campaign promises on racial justice. But some advocates are concerned they don't go far enough.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/26/960855970/some-advocates-worry-bidens-executive-actions-on-racial-justice-are-too-weak