Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 21:17 Hits: 3

In his first call with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office, President Biden agreed to extend a key arms control deal and pressed Putin on many issues, including the SolarWinds hack.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/26/960855921/in-first-official-call-biden-and-putin-discuss-cyberattack-arms-deal