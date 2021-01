Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 17:43 Hits: 7

The Senate confirmed Antony Blinken as President Biden's secretary of state on Tuesday. The vote was 78-22. As the top U.S. diplomat, Blinken will face an array of national security challenges.

(Image credit: Alex Edelman/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/president-biden-takes-office/2021/01/26/960721971/senate-confirms-blinken-as-secretary-of-state