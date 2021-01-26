The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Facing $1.3B Lawsuit, Guiliani Doubles Down On Dominion Lies

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

That whole "a person who serves as his own lawyer has a fool for a client" thing... If Rudy had an actual lawyer representing him, that lawyer might advise him to SHUT UP about Dominion voting machines. Because, like, they're suing you for $1.3 billion dollars, Rudy. And they can hear you on the radio! Media Matters clipped it! From the January 25, 2021 edition of WABC's Chat with the Mayor RUDY GIULIANI (HOST): I haven't been hiding anything. You're the ones who have been hiding the machines. You won't show anybody a single machine. I've already gotten to see 22, and they look real bad, the 22 that we've seen. I'm dying to see the rest so come on, come on guys, you gave us what we've been looking for for a long time, and I don't know how many people you've sued and I know why you're doing it. $1.3 billion -- like really, $1.3 billion?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/facing-13b-lawsuit-guiliani-doubles-down

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version