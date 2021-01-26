Facing $1.3B Lawsuit, Guiliani Doubles Down On Dominion Lies

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

That whole "a person who serves as his own lawyer has a fool for a client" thing... If Rudy had an actual lawyer representing him, that lawyer might advise him to SHUT UP about Dominion voting machines. Because, like, they're suing you for $1.3 billion dollars, Rudy. And they can hear you on the radio! Media Matters clipped it! From the January 25, 2021 edition of WABC's Chat with the Mayor RUDY GIULIANI (HOST): I haven't been hiding anything. You're the ones who have been hiding the machines. You won't show anybody a single machine. I've already gotten to see 22, and they look real bad, the 22 that we've seen. I'm dying to see the rest so come on, come on guys, you gave us what we've been looking for for a long time, and I don't know how many people you've sued and I know why you're doing it. $1.3 billion -- like really, $1.3 billion?

