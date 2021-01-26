The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Joe Biden Outlines Racial Equity Initiatives And Signs Executive Orders

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Pres. Joe Biden is walking the walk, wasting no time in doing what he can to erase the atrocious and toxic racist policies of the Trump administration with executive orders of his own. According to NBC News, The executive actions will direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to "take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies that have contributed to wealth inequality for generations," according to a fact sheet shared by the White House. The executive actions will also end the Justice Department's use of private prisons, recommit the federal government to Tribal sovereignty and will take steps to combat discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. Watch live with us!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/joe-biden-outlines-racial

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version